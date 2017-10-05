Severe weather possible Friday along with heavy rain

Strong to severe storms will be possible as a cold front moves across the area late Friday afternoon through Friday evening. The main risks will be damaging winds and large hail in addition to heavy rainfall.

Periodic chances for showers and thunderstorms will continue across much of the area through Friday night. The showers and storms will be most numerous Thursday evening and Thursday night across central and parts of northeast Kansas, and again on Friday afternoon and evening. Additional rounds of heavy rain may begin to cause some flooding concerns across portions of central and northeast Kansas where recent heavy rain has fallen. An additional 2-3 inches of rain will be possible through the period with locally higher amounts possible.