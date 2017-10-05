Police use K-9 to arrest Kansas woman for alleged criminal threat

FINNEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a woman on attempted burglary and related charges.

On Tuesday, police were dispatched to the 1700 block of Main Street in Garden City reference a burglary in progress, according to a media release.

When officers arrived, they observed a woman go into the residence. Officers ordered the woman out of the residence, and when she did come out, she produced a knife.

Officers ordered the woman later identified as Keri Coulter, 38, transient to drop the knife. Coulter refused and then went back into the residence. Several minutes later, Coulter again came outside of the residence, but would not adhere to the officer’s commands.

A Police Service Dog was used in taking Coulter into custody. Coulter was taken to St. Catherine Hospital, treated and released for minor injuries.

The investigation revealed Coulter had been released from the Kansas Department of Corrections on September 28, 2017, for Battery of a Law Enforcement Officer. The owners of the residence had also banned Coulter from the residence. Coulter was booked into the Finney County Jail on the requested charges of Attempted Burglary, Interference with LEO, Criminal Threats and Criminal Trespass.

She has a previous conviction for criminal threat, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.