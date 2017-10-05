October 5th is National Energy Efficiency Day

TOPEKA – The Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) and K-State Engineering Extension are proud to support Energy Efficiency Day 2017 by providing energy education to K-12 schools and Kansas’ small businesses and government organizations year round. Through a partnership with the KCC, Engineering Extension’s Kansas Energy Program provides no-cost energy assessments for small businesses and assists in applying for federal funds to implement energy efficiency projects. Since 2016, the Kansas Energy Program has conducted 36 energy assessments, encompassing more than 284,000 square feet and identifying savings of more than 1,000,000 kWh of electricity. The Kansas Energy Program has also published articles and presented energy education at more than 26 public events, reaching nearly 10,000 people.

Energy Efficiency Day debuted in 2016 as a collaborative effort between regional and national organizations, businesses, utilities, and individuals working to promote energy efficiency, meet our energy needs, cut consumer bills and reduce pollution. This year’s theme is “Save energy, save money.” In 2016, more than 175 organizations actively supported the event.

K-State Engineering Extension’s Top Five Energy Efficiency Tips:

Turn it off! This is the simplest and lowest cost method of saving energy.

Programmable thermostats. Changing settings when a home is unoccupied results in significant savings.

Go LED. LED bulbs have come a long way in both technology and cost efficiency. The initial cost of an LED bulb is offset by its longevity and efficiency, because LEDs last 25 times longer and are 75% more efficient than incandescent bulbs.

Plug the leaks. A well-sealed and insulated building leaks less heat in the winter, and less chilled air in the summer.

Perhaps most importantly, increase your awareness of energy efficiency. One frequently cited mantra in the business world is “You can’t manage what you don’t measure.” Take a tour around your home and office and note where improvements can be made.

To learn more or for assistance, contact the Kansas Energy Program at ksenergyprog@ksu.edu, 785-532-4998 or visit www.kcc.ks.gov/kansas-energy-office.