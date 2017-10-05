Kansas woman dies after 2-vehicle crash

CLAY COUNTY — A Kansas man died in an accident just after 8p.m. Wednesday in Clay County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1990 Chevy Silverado driven by Zachary Howard. 28, Clay Center, was westbound on Kansas 82 eleven miles south of Clay Center.

The driver failed to stop at a stop sign. The Chevy collided with a 2011 Ford Taurus driven by Mary Elizabeth Rowland, 57, Longford, which was southbound on K-15.

Rowland was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home. Howard was transported to Clay County Hospital. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.