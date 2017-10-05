The Salina Post

Kansas man convicted of murder charged with battery of prison doctor

Dean -photo KDOC

RENO COUNTY — A Kansas man serving time in prison for second-degree murder, two counts of aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary faces more charges.

The state has charged 29-year-old Daquan Dean with three counts of battery of a corrections officer for an altercation on July 1, while he was housed at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility.

One of the victims was a doctor at the facility, according to statements made in Reno County Court.

Dean is not eligible for parole until September 2022. Each count for the Reno County case has a maximum sentence of over 11 years in prison. If convicted, any sentence would run consecutively to his original sentence.

His case will now move to a waiver-status docket on Nov. 1.

