The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Kan. teen expected to be charged as an adult in fatal shooting

by Leave a Comment

Dunstan -photo Shawnee Co.

TOPEKA — A 17-year-old is expected to be tried in adult court rather than juvenile court in connection to the shooting death of a man at a fast food restaurant.

Police arrested Lamero Dunstan July 4 in connection to the June 26 shooting death of 18-year-old Justice Mitchell. Authorities say Dunstan was trying to buy marijuana from Mitchell.

He currently is charged with felony first-degree murder and attempted aggravated robbery in juvenile court.

Shawnee County District Court Judge Joseph Johnson ruled Wednesday that the district attorney’s office has five days to file adult charges.

Johnson says Dustan’s actions show he desires to be treated as an adult. Johnson says he doesn’t believe the juvenile system will be able to help him.

-The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *