Ellsworth Co. woman found guilty of theft from an elder

ELLSWORTH – A Holyrood woman was found guilty today of mistreatment of an elder person, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said in a news release.

Linda Diane Presley, 55, pleaded guilty Thursday in Ellsworth County District Court to one felony count of mistreatment of an elder person. The case stemmed from an investigation by the Holyrood Police Department, which discovered that between April and July 2016, Presley acted as durable power of attorney for an elder person and withdrew cash from the victim’s bank account. Presley then spent the money on herself. As part of the plea, Presley today remitted $14,700 in restitution to the victim.

District Judge Steve Johnson took the plea and scheduled sentencing for December 7 at 9 a.m.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Paul Brothers of Schmidt’s office.