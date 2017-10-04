Wanda Merle Klenk, 86, of Salina, passed away Friday, Sept. 29, 2017. She was born Feb. 28, 1931 to Albert and Elsie Klenk. Wanda worked for Graves Trucking for most of her adult life till retirement. She enjoyed bowling, watching the Royals, crosswords, crocheting and her cat.

Survivors: lifelong friend, Delores Lowery; nephews, David, Frank and Tom; great-nieces, Starla and Shelby; great-nephews, David, Brett and Cooper. five great-great-nephews; and six great-great-nieces.

Celebration of Life will be 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, in the Crest Room, at Eaglecrest, 1501 E. Magnolia, Salina. Ryan Mortuary, Salina, is handling arrangements.