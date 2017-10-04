Substantial rainfall for Salina, many areas of the region

The early October storm brought some hail and flash flood warnings to some areas of the state. It provided substantial rainfall to many areas of central-Kansas. Residents in northern areas of

Saline County reported almost 1.25 inches of moisture. Southern sections of the Saline County reported a trace or less.

Residents in Ellsworth County reported from .30 to over 2.5 inches of rain. There were similar reports in

McPherson County where residents received .17 to over 2 inches of moisture.

Ottawa County reported .46 inches. Lincoln County received just more than one-inch of rain. Dickinson County residents reported just a trace to .16 of an inch of moisture.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for a chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4a.m. Thursday. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Throughout the day Thursday the forecast call for showers and possibly a thunderstorm. HChance of precipitation is 80%.

On Thursday Night, showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

On Friday, showers are likely and possibly a thunderstorm, then showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Chance of precipitation is 80%.