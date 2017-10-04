Richard Kevin Martinez II, 19, of McPherson, Kansas, passed away at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 26th, 2017 at his home.

Richard was born in McPherson, Kansas on August 10, 1998, a son of Holly Susanne Puchosic, and Richard Kevin Martinez, I, of McPherson.

Richard attended Lincoln elementary school, McPherson Middle School and graduated from McPherson High School, McPherson, Kansas in 2016. He then attended Hutchinson Community College.

He was a member of First United Methodist Church McPherson, Kansas.

Richard worked for Taco Bell as cook.

Richard enjoyed drawing, playing video games, listening to all kinds of music, learning to play guitar, and spending time with his friends family, and his dogs. He was considered a joker and enjoyed making people smile and laugh, enjoyed helping others and loved spending time in the kitchen cooking.

He is survived by his Parents, Richard K. Martinez and Holly Puchosic, of McPherson, Kansas; his Maternal Grandparents, John and Sally Puchosic, of McPherson, Kansas; his Paternal Grandfather, Joe Martinez and his wife Irma, of McPherson, Kansas; his Paternal Grandmother, Janie Martinez, of Texas; his Paternal Great-Grandfather, Ramon Martinez, of Texas; his aunts and uncles, Joe Martinez , of McPherson, Kansas, David Martinez, of McPherson, Kansas, Rudy Martinez, of McPherson, Kansas, Little Joe Martinez, of McPherson, Kansas, Priscilla Martinez, of McPherson, Kansas, David Puchosic and his wife, Lora, of Kansas City, Kansas and Sarah Godfrey and her husband Aaron, of Kansas City, Kansas; other relatives and a host of friends.

Richard was preceded in death by his uncle, John E. Puchosic, Jr.; his paternal great-grandmother, Julia Martinez; and his maternal great-grandmother, Fannie Ingerick.

Friends are invited to call on Sunday, October 1, 2017 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Glidden – Ediger Chapel, McPherson..

The funeral service will be held at First United Methodist Church, McPherson, Kansas, at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 2nd, 2017 with Reverend Darren Frazier officiating.

The final resting place will be at the McPherson Cemetery McPherson, Kansas.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Richard K. Martinez II Memorial Fund and they can be sent in care of the Glidden – Ediger Funeral Home; 222 West Euclid Street; McPherson, Kansas 67460.