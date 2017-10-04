Paul C. Powell, 69, of Salina, passed away Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. He was born Jan. 25, 1948, in Philadelphia to Edward and Pauline Powell. Paul was an avid hunter and fisherman.

Survivors include his children, Paul Powell Jr., of Colorado, and Lissa Powell and Sarah Powell, both of Salina; grandchildren, Aubrey Powell, Ashlyn Lundblade, and Addison Lundblade; siblings, Lane Powell (Angela) and Dugan Powell (Peggy); and special companion, Buddy.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Paul’s wishes were to be cremated; no services are scheduled at this time.

Memorials may be made to Paul Powell Benefit Fund and can be left at any Bennington State Bank in Salina.