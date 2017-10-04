Officials report fall cleanup scam in Kansas

FINNEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fall cleanup scam and alerting the public.

Officials in Garden City reported a resident called the City Administrative Center Wednesday and said someone went to at least one house approximately 20 minutes after public works crews had completed the annual Fall Cleanup in their area and said he was collecting $25 from each residence for this service, according to a social media report.

Officials in Garden City reminded residents the annual Fall Cleanup is a free service. Any fees incurred due to tire rims or extra tree branches (more than one truckload) will be discussed with residents before they are collected. Charges would appear on a utility bill. Public Works employees do not collect fees directly.

If strangers approach you identifying themselves as City Employees, ask to see their City ID badge. If they cannot provide their badge, or if they are asking you for money, please call the Garden City Police Department.