Mary Janice Rodgers, 81, of McPherson, Kansas, passed away at 7:50 a.m., Sunday, October 1st, 2017 with her family beside her, at her home,

Mary was born in McPherson, Kansas on June 22, 1936, a daughter of Bertha Elizabeth (Spencer) and Arthur Leland Mathes.

Mary attended and graduated from Centerview Country School northwest of McPherson and graduated from McPherson High School, McPherson, Kansas in 1954. She then attended Brown Mackie Business College in Salina, Kansas.

She was a member of First United Methodist Church McPherson, where she was a member of the Lamplighter Circle.

Mary was a homemaker and she took great pride in providing for her family in this manner. She also worked as a secretary for Home State Bank for many years.

Mary was a member of McPherson Hospital Auxiliary. She enjoyed playing piano to entertain herself, playing bridge, traveling and she made her goal of visiting all 50 states, Canada, and Mexico with Gaylen. She also traveled to Australia, New Zealand and about 30 other countries. She participated in the Relay for Life to help raise money for cancer research. She loved having grandchildren come for visits, enjoyed having lunch with friends, going to the movies, and attending sporting events, especially basketball games. Her sisters had a very special bond and she enjoyed all the times they shared together. Her love for her whole family was unconditional.

Mary Janice Mathes was united in marriage to Gaylen M. Rodgers on May 26, 1956 at the First United Methodist Church, McPherson, Kansas. The young couple established their first home together in McPherson.

She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of over sixty-one years, Gaylen Rodgers, of McPherson, Kansas; her daughters, Lori Spain and her husband John, of Topeka, Kansas and Julie Brehm and her husband Randy, of Atlanta, Georgia; her sisters, Marlene Weber, of McPherson, Kansas, Myrna Norris and her husband Ron, of Berthoud, Colorado, and Marcia Bacon and her husband Ray, of McPherson, Kansas; her favorite 4 grandchildren, Christopher Spain and his fiancée Clare Starr, Benjamin Spain, Mackenzie Brehm, and Carter Brehm; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents Leland and Bertha Mathes and her sister, Margie Joyce Kelly.

Friends are invited to call on Wednesday, October 4, 2017 from 4 to 8 p.m. with family present from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Glidden – Ediger Chapel, McPherson.

The funeral service will be held at the First United Methodist Church, McPherson, Kansas, at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 5th, 2017 with Reverend Darren Frazier officiating.

The final resting place will be at the McPherson Cemetery McPherson, Kansas.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church or the McPherson Hospital Auxiliary in memory of Mary and they can be sent in care of the Glidden – Ediger Funeral Home; 222 West Euclid Street; McPherson, Kansas 67460.