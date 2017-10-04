Lorna “Jean” Cronin, 89, of Dwight, Kansas passed away Sunday, October 1, 2017, at her residence.

She was born June 9, 1928, in Maple Hill, Kansas, the daughter of Edward and Maggie (Hankins) Patterson. She was one of eleven children. She attended elementary school at Dwight Antelope School and later at Amoret, Missouri, graduating in 1946. Jean married John “Joe” Cronin on June 16, 1946 in Olathe, KS. They began their life and started their family in Chicago, where they lived until 1952, when they moved to Junction City, before moving to Dwight in 1960. She was a homemaker most of her life, and enjoyed taking care of her family. She went to work full time when their youngest child began school. Jean was a general office manager for More Sand Company, Inc. in Junction City. She retired in 1990.

Jean was a founding member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Dwight.

Jean loved the Lord and her family. She was adored by all who knew her. She had a green thumb, loved gardening and watching birds.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband Joe on April 28, 2017 daughter Patti McDiffett, two grandchildren: Larry “Bubba” Smith and Angela Neumayer, brothers: Carl Patterson, Freddie Patterson, Claude Patterson, Frank Patterson, Lee Patterson, Ed Patterson, Dick Patterson and Ken Patterson, and sisters: Hazel York and Marguerite Bohlken.

Jean is survived by her son Dan Cronin and wife Cindy, of Dwight and daughter Peg Siemers and husband David, of Waverly. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren: Anthony Smith, Lori Cameron (Matt), Renae McDiffett, Matt McDiffett, Kendra Williams (Damien), Scott Cronin and Jordan Cronin; and 11 great-grandchildren: Chase Myers, Emily Strahan, Garrett Smith, Cole and Kyle Cameron, Ethan, Khilyn and Teigen McDiffett, Ashlee and Madison Williams and Sarah Lake.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5:30 to 7:00, Friday, October 6, 2017 at the First Congregational United Church of Christ. A memorial service will be held at 11:00, Saturday, October 7th, also to be held at the church. A private family inurnment will be at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, and may be sent in care of Zeiner Funeral Home, PO Box 273, Council Grove, KS 66846.