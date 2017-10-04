Lenore Kay Kralik, 75, passed away October 1, 2017. She was born August 26, 1942 to Clifford and Lillian (Hass) Foos.

Lenore is survived by her husband of 54 years, Marland Kralik of Ellsworth; son, Kevin Kralik of Ellsworth; son, Brad Kralik (Joan Johnson) of Ellsworth; sister, Jodene Haugaard (Harold) of Lincoln; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Brian Keith.

Visitation: 1-8 p.m., Thursday, October 5, 2017 at Parsons Funeral Home, with family present from 6-8 p.m.

Graveside service: 2:00 p.m., Friday, October 6, 2017 at Ellsworth Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ellsworth County Senior Center Meal on Wheels or Angels Care Home Health in Ellsworth, c/o, Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439.