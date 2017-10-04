Kansas man dies in crash with a semi

SUMNER COUNTY — A Kansas man died in an accident just after 2:30p.m. Wednesday in Sumner County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2012 Chrysler 300 driven by Adam Bennett, 25, Winfield, was eastbound on U.S. 160 just east of Seneca Road. The vehicle went left of center and hit a westbound semi.

Bennett was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Frank Funeral Home. The semi driver Timothy Godsey, 57, Wichita, was possibly injured. The KHP did not report where he was treated.

Both drivers were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.