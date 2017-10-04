The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Fee-waived adoption event hosted by SAS

by Leave a Comment

Salina Animal Services (SAS) will host a fee-waived adoption event in partnership with Money Automotive Center, 2229 S. 9th St., on Saturday, October 7 from noon until 3 p.m. SAS will receive a $2,500 grant from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) for hosting the event. The funds will offset costs related to adoptions, including: spay/neuter surgeries, microchips and vaccinations.

At least 20 pets will be available for adoption as part of the program.

For more information, contact Salina Animal Services at (785) 826-6535.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *