Employee pockets nearly $3,000 from auto parts store

A 19-year-old O’Reilly Auto Parts employee was arrested yesterday for pocketing nearly $3,000 from the store by forging fake returns.
Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester said that Andrew Guebara, of Salina, was allegedly forging cash returns for items that were never sold- he would then pocket the money. The scheme was uncovered by auditing software.
Guebara worked at the O’Reilly Auto Parts located at 2154 Planet Ave.
Authorities say that between Aug. 1 and Sept. 27, Guebara pocketed just under $3,000. He was arrested by Salina Police yesterday and faces 43 counts of making false information, one count of felony theft and 43 counts of misdemeanor theft.
Comments
cindy says
at least they have honest, loyal employees at ohio st Autozone!!