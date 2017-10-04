Employee pockets nearly $3,000 from auto parts store

A 19-year-old O’Reilly Auto Parts employee was arrested yesterday for pocketing nearly $3,000 from the store by forging fake returns.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester said that Andrew Guebara, of Salina, was allegedly forging cash returns for items that were never sold- he would then pocket the money. The scheme was uncovered by auditing software.

Guebara worked at the O’Reilly Auto Parts located at 2154 Planet Ave.

Authorities say that between Aug. 1 and Sept. 27, Guebara pocketed just under $3,000. He was arrested by Salina Police yesterday and faces 43 counts of making false information, one count of felony theft and 43 counts of misdemeanor theft.