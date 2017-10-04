Elmer Eugene “Gene” Fields, went to be with the Lord Thursday, September 28, 2017. He was born February 6, 1930 in Talmage, the son of Elmer and Alice (Lexow) Fields. Growing up in the Talmage and Willowdale areas, Gene attended local schools and graduated from Chapman High School with the class of 1948. After graduation, he began farming in the Buckeye Community near Detroit. He married Patsy May in Salina and most all of their married life was spent farming in the Buckeye Community until retiring and moving to Abilene. Gene is preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Vernadene Tyner. He enjoyed reading and talking with people about any subject, had a great sense of humor and a good memory about family history and historical events. He will be greatly missed. Gene was a member of the Church of Christ and the Dickinson County Historical Society.

He is survived by: wife, Patsy of Abilene; sister Carolyn Mattison of Salina and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Graveside services will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday, October 3rd, at the Abilene Cemetery with Pastor Roland Slater officiating. The family suggests memorial contributions in his name be made to the Elsie Brooks Cancer Fund. They may be left at or sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home POB 758 Abilene, Kansas 67410.

