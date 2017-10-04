Edmund Jay Libby, age 76, passed away September 28, 2017 at Wheat State Manor in Whitewater with his family by his side.

He was born December 18, 1940 in Wichita, the son of Norman and Annabelle (Nighswonger) Libby.

He graduated from Southeast High School in Wichita and attended Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina and Bailey Technical School in St. Louis, Missouri.

Edmund was married to Rogene Crowley on September 22, 1961 in Atlanta, Kansas. Three children were born to this union, Jill, Jody and Jenny.

Ed worked at Sauder-Lygrisse GMC in Wichita for 20 years. He later owned and operated Libby’s Automotive for 35 years as an automotive technician.

He was a member of Crossroads Baptist Church in Wichita where he served as a church deacon and Sunday School teacher.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Norma Higgins.

He is survived by his wife Rogene of the home; daughters Jill (Eric) Evans of Brownwood, Texas; Jody (Andy) Segraves of Wichita; Jenny (Larry) Ottens of Topeka; sisters Ruth Haithcock and Joy Olsen both of Wichita; nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

The service will be at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 3rd at Crossroads Baptist Church in Wichita. Graveside services will follow at the Whitewater Cemetery at 12 noon. There will be a visitation Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Grace Baptist Church in Whitewater.

A memorial has been established with the Crossroads Baptist Church Building Fund in care of Lamb Funeral Home, Box 358, Whitewater, KS 67154