Delano F. O’Dell , 83, passed away Sunday, October 1, 2017. He was born August 4,1934 to Orvis and Thelma (Barlow) O’Dell. He married Barbara Harbison, June 5, 1955. He was the Police Chief in Florence, Kansas For Many Years.

Survivors: son, Michael of Marion; daughter, Dianne Burnett (Don) of Marion; brother, Delvin O’Dell of Peabody; sister, Dee Nuessen of El Dorado; two grandchildren; and six-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by: son, Scott; and wife, Barbara.

Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, October 5, at Zeiner Funeral Home, Marion.

Graveside services: 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 6, at Hillcrest cemetery, Florence.

Memorials to: Good Shepherd Hospice, in care of the funeral home.