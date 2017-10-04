Debra D. Osso, 63, of Salina, passed away Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. She was born March 8, 1954, in Salina to Arthur and Dorothy Crandall.

Debbie and Sam were married for 25 years. She loved to cook, and truly enjoyed get-togethers with her family and friends.

Survivors include husband, Sam, of the home; father, Arthur; children, Stephanie (Rodney) Reinking, Shane (Breanna) McClintock and Jeffrey Shawn Casey, all of Salina; siblings, Pat (Gary) Shaft and Mildred Lowe, of McPherson, and George (Carol) Crandall, of Salina; grandchildren, Tristan Goodwin, Trace and Drake McClintock, Jefferson Casey, and Ethan and Miranda Reinking; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy Crandall; and siblings, Sherry Alden and Barbara Crandall.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 2, with family receiving friends from 7-8 p.m. at Ryan Mortuary, Salina. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3, at Ryan Mortuary.

Memorials may be made to Tammy Walker Cancer Center, in care of Ryan Mortuary, 137 N. Eighth St., Salina 67401.