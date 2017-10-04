David Richard Goff, 54, Salina, Kansas and formerly of Minneapolis, died Saturday, September 30, 2017 at the Smoky Hill Rehabilitation Center, Salina where he lost his long time fight with diabetes, kidney failure and heart disease. He was born November 2, 1962 in Denver, Colorado to Verlin and Yolanda (Ghilarducci) Goff.

He had been a resident of Ottawa & Saline County since the age of 7 when the family moved to Rural Minneapolis. David went to school in Minneapolis and Salina where he received the Star Spangled Student award when he graduated in 1982 from Salina Central. David faced many obstacles in his life but persevered and continued to fight using the support of family, friends, his strong will and faith. He was a member of the Immaculate ConceptionCatholic Church and Knights of Columbus. David was a hard worker and held many different jobs before becoming a long time employee of Schwan’s in Salina. He started dialysis in 2005 and continued until his death but never lost his will to live and his zest for life.

David was loved by many and formed a bond with all those who he came in to contact with. He loved hunting, fishing, playing cards, games and socializing. He loved all the staff and residents at Smoky Hill and enjoyed his time there.

He was preceded in death by his parents Verlin Winferd Goff and Yolanda Carol (Ghilarducci) Goff and his Grandparents.

Survivors include his Brother Michael (Alisa) Goff, Sisters Marie (Marvin) Ballou, Ilene (Joe) Mullen. Nephews Nolan (April) Goff, Cameron (Kristina) Mullen, Joshua (MoLee) Mullen, Tanner Ballou. Nieces Savannah Goff, Megan Ballou, Jada Ballou, Olivia (Dario) Jones, Shelby Mullen and 2 great nieces and 6 great nephews.

A graveside service was held at Highland Cemetery with the family and Father Mark Wesely officiating on Monday October 2, 2017. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday October 21, 2017, 3:00 pm at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. The family kindly requests no flowers and ask that memorials be made directly to Wilson Family Funeral Home to help with expenses.