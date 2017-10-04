Cheryl Rathbun named chief clinical officer for Saint Francis

Cheryl Rathbun, LSCSW, has been promoted to the newly created position of Chief Clinical Officer for Saint Francis Community Services. Rathbun – whose 39-year career with Saint Francis spans leadership roles in social work and clinical services – will provide strategic direction on all clinical aspects of Saint Francis’ national and international initiatives.

“Saint Francis Community Services has long been recognized as an innovator in developing programs that transform lives and improve social service systems,” said The Very Reverend Robert N. Smith, Dean and CEO. “In her 39 years with Saint Francis, Cheryl has been instrumental in designing and implementing clinical care models which set the standard for other providers in our field.

“By creating this new position, we’re putting even greater focus on emerging trends in clinical excellence,” Smith continued. “Cheryl’s expertise will allow us to grow and expand our outpatient services, and develop new clinical care models founded upon the latest research and best practices. We will put all of this into practice to better serve those given into our care at home and abroad.”

Since 2015, Saint Francis Community Services has expanded its ministry to include comprehensive programs serving children and families in El Salvador and Honduras. Additionally, it is working to strengthen the field of child welfare in China through its participation in the National Committee on U.S.- China Relations Professional Fellows Program, funded by the U.S. State Department Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.

on in the National Committee on U.S.- China Relations Professional Fellows Program.

“It’s been a privilege to work in an organization like Saint Francis for nearly four decades,” Rathbun said. “The need for child and family services has never been more critical. I look forward to collaborating with national and international leaders and pioneering new clinical programs which enhance the lives of children, families, and adults with disabilities.”

Rathbun holds a bachelor’s degree in social work from Pittsburg State University and a master’s degree in social work from the University of Kansas. She holds an LSCSW designation (Licensed Specialist Clinical Social Work) and has co-authored several professional papers on treatment for children and youth.

During her career at Saint Francis, Rathbun has worked as an individual and family therapist, supervising all social work and clinical services provided through outpatient and residential facilities. She oversees accreditation standards, operating procedures, performance improvement and professional ethics for all clinical services.

Founded in 1945, Saint Francis Community Services encompasses foster care, therapeutic foster care, adoption, family preservation, residential care, and community outreach services. The organization employs more than 1,200 staff members and serves more than 25,000 clients through child welfare services in Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Texas, as well as through its programs in Honduras and El Salvador. Saint Francis Community Services also provides supervised living and employment services for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Mississippi.