Charges pending against Wisconsin man for illegal deer hunting in Kansas

photo KDWP&T

SMITH COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a case of illegal hunting in north-central Kansas.

Throughout the summer, Region 1 Game Wardens in Kansas worked on an investigation in cooperation with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Game Wardens, according to a social media report.

During the investigation it was found that deer were illegally harvested in Smith County, Kansas from 2013-2016 by non-resident deer hunters.

Authorities seized antlers as evidence. The investigation was turned over to the Smith County Attorney in late August. Charges are pending.

