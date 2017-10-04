HERINGTON – Barbara L. Murray-Askew, departed this life Wednesday evening, September 27, 2017, at the Legacy of Herington. She was born August 7, 1929, at Kansas City, MO. She was the daughter of Clarence (Wid) and Cecilia (Wetmore) Naland and sister of Willard Hugh Naland. The family moved to Abilene, KS, in 1938. She attended a private school for three years in Rock Island, IL, and graduated in 1947.

Barbara was united in marriage to her neighbor and her brother’s best friend, Joseph W. Murray, on August 9, 1949, in Abilene. This union was blessed with seven children; Michael, Debra, Cecilia, Mary, Mark, Joan, and Patrick. Joseph preceded her in death on August 20, 1967, and was laid to eternal rest in the Abilene Cemetery.

Barbara was united in marriage to Thel Askew on August 5, 1970, at Miami, OK. She was blessed with an extended family of three step-children; Mike, Vicki, and Laurie. She and Thel enjoyed twenty years of marriage. Thel preceded her in death on April 24, 1990. She is also preceded in death by a brother Willard Naland; an infant grandson of Pat and Kelly Murray; her son Michael Murray on Sept. 8, 1999; and her parents.

Barbara’s professional life started as a receptionist for Dr. Ken Conklin, in Abilene from 1948-1950. She left her career to nurture her children. She returned to the work force in 1965 to work in Duckwall’s general office and remained until becoming the receptionist and bookkeeper for The Sunflower Apartments in Abilene. She resigned in 1970 to move to Herington after marrying Thel and was blessed with staying home and nurturing her growing family. She entered the professional world in 1979, when she was given the opportunity to manage the Princeton Place Apartments in Lawrence. This was a wonderful change for the couple and provided the ability to remain close to her father, as he had aged and would eventually move in with them until his death in 1985. After her father’s death, the couple chose to return to Herington to enjoy their retirement.

Barbara was very active in her retirement. She was actively involved in the Charity Altar Society and her church, the Herington Hospital Auxiliary serving as president in 1993, Herington Women’s Club, the “Shady Ladies” Red Hat Society, numerous Bridge Clubs, as well as being active in playing dominoes, pitch, pinochle, and living and participating in activities at the Hilltop Apartments. She and Thel Askew belonged to the Tri County REACT (a licensed citizens 2-way radio operators organization) and were instrumental and raising funds for Herington’s first Jaws of Life.

She is survived by four daughters, Debra Hamman (Joe) of Topeka, Cecilia Veerhusen (Larry) and Mary Granzow (Tom) of Herington, Joan Sullivan (Kelly) of Oklahoma City; two sons, Mark Murray (Cathy) of Mississippi, Patrick Murray (Kelly) of Spartanburg, SC; a step-son, Mike Askew of San Mateo, CA; two step-daughters, Vicki Krolikowski (Eric) and Laurie Murphy (Mike) of Dallas, TX; 18 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; and 1 great great grandchild.

The family requests memorials to the St. John Catholic Church-Herington or Hospice of Dickinson County; and may be sent in care of the Zeiner Funeral Home-Herington Chapel, 404 S. Broadway, Herington, KS 67449-3038.

Funeral services will be 10:00 am, Monday, October 2nd, 2017, at the St. John Catholic Church-Herington, with Rev. Peter O’Donnell, officiating. Burial will follow at the Sunset Hill Cemetery of Herington. A rosary will be recited at 6:30pm, Sunday, October 1st, 2017, at the Zeiner Funeral Home-Herington Chapel. Following the rosary the family will receive friends from 7:00 – 8:30pm.