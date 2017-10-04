The Salina Post

2018-2019 Football Districts Released

Athletic Directors and Coaches from around the state are meeting in Salina today to formulate the new schedules to be played in the next two seasons. KSHSAA has re-aligned the classifications so fans around the state should prepare for new opponents in strange places next year. Here are some of the area schools and their district or bracket opponents for 2018-2019:

Salina Southa and Salina Central will be in Class 5A and play on the West side of that bracket:
West – Andover, Emporia, Goddard-Eisenhower, Great Bend, Hays, Liberal, Maize, Maize-South, Newton, Salina-Central, SalinaSouth, Valley Center, Wichita-Bishop Carroll, Wichita-Heights, Wichita-Kapaun Mt. Carmel, Wichita-Northwest

Southeast of Saline will play in the new 2A Classification starting in 2018 and their district opponents are: Council Grove, Eskridge-Mission Valley, Rossville, Riley County, St. Marys

Sacred Heart and Ell-Saline will compete in the same district in Class 1A with Republic County and Smith Center.

For a complete look at all bracket locations and districts, click HERE

