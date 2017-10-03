Suspect wanted for attempted murder in Concordia arrested in Sedgwick Co.

Simone Ashley Longsine, 28, was arrested yesterday evening in Sedgwick County on a warrant for attempted first-degree murder and kidnapping. According to the Concordia Police Department, she has been extradited to Cloud County.

A warrant was issued for Longsine after Concordia Police were dispatched to the 800 block of Russ Street just after 1:25 a.m. on Sept. 29 for a report of a woman bleeding.

“Upon arrival, Jennifer Knipp, 38, was found outside her residence bleeding from the face and head from numerous wounds that had been caused by both broken bottles and blunt force trauma.”

The victim was transported to Salina Regional Health Center where she underwent surgery. An investigation led to a warrant being issued for the arrest of Longsine for attempted first-degree murder and kidnapping.