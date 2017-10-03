Stunning home on beautiful landscaped corner – 729 Sheridan St

Stunning home on beautiful landscaped corner lot. Rich with restored original charm, this home is simply breathtaking. Gorgeous hardwood flooring, and a Wide Open Living Space Beamin W/Natural light. Formal Dining Area and Completely updated Kitchen complete with High Quality Stainless Steel Appliances and Breakfast Bar. Finished Basement Features Family/Rec Room, 3rd Non-code Bedroom and a Bonus Craft Room. Large fenced in Back yard w/ Large Patio Area, a Perfect Space for Enjoying Quiet Evenings and Get Togethers. Call Us for your Private showing today!

For this and other homes for sale in Salina and surrounding areas, go to www.AdvantageSalina.com/nmx178 49&s=sp2

RE/MAX Advantage Realtors®, Inc.