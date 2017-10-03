Sheriff: 2 suspects jailed for series of Dickinson Co. burglaries

DICKINSON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects for a string of burglaries.

On September 26, sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop in Enterprise and recognized what they believed to be stolen property from a burglary reported the day before. Deputies arrested the driver Robert L. Litzinger Jr., 18, Enterprise.

Over the course of several days Deputies conducted multiple interviews and searches, and Litzinger was believed to allegedly be involved in as many as six different burglaries throughout Dickinson County. He faces charges for three counts each of Aggravated Burglary, three counts Burglary, one count Felony Theft, three counts Misdemeanor Theft, two charges of Criminal Damage to Property, and one count of Conspiracy.

The investigation also led Deputies to arrest a second suspect Alexander Q. Madacs, 26, Abilene, in connection with as many as three of the burglaries.

Deputies arrested Madacs on suspicion of one count of Aggravated burglary, one Felony Theft charge, two counts Burglary, one count Criminal Damage to Property, two counts Misdemeanor Theft and one count Conspiracy.

Madacs has previous convictions for drugs and theft, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Deputies are still investigating the string of burglaries and say more arrests are possible.