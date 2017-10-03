Sheriff: 2 Kansas women jailed on drug, child endangerment charges

DICKINSON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects for a drugs and child endangerment charges.

After the execution of a search warrant Monday at homes in the 200 Block of East Hawley in Herrington, deputies arrested Brandi Nicole Gantenbein, 27, and Tonya Lynn Braucher, 30, on multiple drug related counts, according to a media release from the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies arrested Gantenbein on suspicion of felony counts of Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, plus misdemeanor charges of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Endangering a Child.

Deputies arrested Braucher on suspicion of felony counts of Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and two counts of Endangering a Child.

The search warrants were executed by The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Department Drug Enforcement Unit, Deputies of that department, and officers with the Abilene and Herington Police Departments.

During the search of the residences law enforcement officers seized more than one ounce of methamphetamine and several items of drug paraphernalia. The case is ongoing and more arrests are possible.

Braucher has previous convictions for Aggravated child endangerment, theft, drugs and burglary, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.