Police searching for teen involved in theft, hit and run

Salina Police are looking for a 17-year-old who allegedly stole a Jeep, crashed it and then fled on foot.

Capt. Paul Forrester said that 17-year-old Kaden Kronmiller had an outstanding warrant. A relative of his came to the police station at around 6:55 p.m. yesterday evening, telling authorities that he was staying at a residence on the 500 block of Morrison.

While the relative was at the station, an acquaintance reported that Kronmiller took his 1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee without permission. Police were sent to the to the 2500 block of Aberdeen Lane for a hit and run, shortly after taking the report.

A witness told Police that they saw a suspect matching the description of Kronmiller crash the stolen Jeep into a stone mailbox and flee on foot.

Authorities are still looking for the suspect.

The total damage to the car and the mailbox was estimated at $3,000.