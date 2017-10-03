KHP: 2 dead, 2 hospitalized after crash during police chase

WYANDOTTE COUNTY— Two people died in an accident during a police pursuit just before 4p.m. Monday in Wyandotte County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1996 Lexus ES driven by Zackery Smith, 20, Kansas City, was fleeing from law enforcement northbound on 94th Street.

The driver attempted a right hand turn on to Parallel Parkway. The Lexus and struck a 2015 Ford F150 driven by Dale Myers, 55, Kansas City, that was westbound on Parallel Parkway.

Passengers in the Lexus Jason Edwards, 27, Kansas City, MO., and Amber Bledsoe, 23, Prairie Village were pronounced dead at the scene.

Smith was transported to KU Medical Center. Myers was transported to Overland Park Regional Medical Center. Edwards and Smith were not wearing seat belts, according to the KHP.