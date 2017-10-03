The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Kansas man dies after motorhome hits van

by Leave a Comment

EDWARDS COUNTY — A Kansas man died in an accident just after 10a.m. Tuesday in Edwards County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Ford van driven by Israel C. Kryston, 41, Wichita was westbound on U.S. 56 at the stop sign for the U.S. 50 junction.

The driver turned left onto westbound U.S. 50 in front of a 2004 Winnebago Motorhome driven by Dale Lavern Gillespie, 73, Manteca, CA., that was eastbound on U.S. 50.

The motorhome struck the van and forced it into the north ditch

Kryston was pronounced dead the scene and transported to McKillip Memorial Funeral Home

Gillespie and a passenger were possibly injured. The KHP did not indicate where they were treated.
All three were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *