Woman sought for attempted first degree murder in Concordia

Concordia Police are asking for help locating a woman wanted for attempted first-degree murder.

The Concordia Police Department was dispatched to the 800 block of Russ Street just after 1:25 a.m. on Sept. 29 for a report of a woman bleeding.

“Upon arrival, Jennifer Knipp, 38, was found outside her residence bleeding from the face and head from numerous wounds that had been caused by both broken bottles and blunt force trauma. Knipp was taken directly to Salina Regional hospital and underwent surgery,” according to the Concordia Police Department.

Authorities say they have a suspect in the investigation and a warrant was issued for 28-year-old Simone Ashley Longsine. She is described as a white female, approximately 6’2 tall and around 185 pounds

Longsine is wanted for one count of attempted first-degree murder and one count of aggravated kidnapping. She is not known to be in the Concordia area at this time, according to a media release.

Those with any information are encouraged to call the Concordia Police Department at (785)-243-3131.