Shell casings, blood found at North Salina intersection

by 3 Comments

Salina Police say they found shell casings and blood at the intersection of Fifth and North early Sunday morning.

Capt. Paul Forrester said that an officer reported hearing gunshots in the area just before 4:40 a.m. on Oct. 1. Police responded, finding three .40 caliber shell casings and blood stains in the street.

The incident is still under investigation by authorities. Capt. Forrester said that they don’t believe the blood was from an animal but no gunshot wounds were reported that morning.

