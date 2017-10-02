Salina schedules second Comic Con

Salina hosted their first Comic Con in June of this year and according to the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce, the two-day event generated an estimated $139,400 in visitor spending for the community. Plans for a second Comic Con are already underway at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center and officials anticipate it doubling in size.

Over 2,000 patrons attended the last event that featured 61 vendors with comics, toys, trading cards, artwork and more. Next year, the Events Center says they plan to bring more local and out-of-state vendors.

Plans for Comic Con #2 are set for July 7-8.