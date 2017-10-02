Salina man arrested for kidnapping, battery

A 40-year-old Salina man was arrested for allegedly throwing a female acquaintance against a wall and dragging her into the bathroom while she was at work.

Capt. Paul Forrester said that the female victim was working at Rod’s, located at 2140 W. Crawford, when Matthew Hine showed up sometime after 1 a.m. on Sept. 26. Hine allegedly threw the woman against a wall and dragged her into the bathroom during an argument.

A co-worker attempted to talk Hine out of the bathroom after he locked the door. Capt. Forrester said he yelled at her in the bathroom before leaving the store.

The incident was reported to Salina Police on Sept. 29. Capt. Forrester said that the victim still had bruises on her arms from the incident.

Hine was arrested several hours later on one count of aggravated kidnapping and domestic violence battery.