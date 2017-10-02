Salina businesses report windows shot out

Three Salina businesses reported having windows shot out and Salina Police are investigating.

Capt. Paul Forrester said that Martinelli’s, located at 158 S. Santa Fe, had two front windows shot out with a BB gun sometime after midnight on Sept. 30. One of the windows was shot once and another shot four times, shattering it.

The total damage was estimated at $1,000.

On Oct. 1 at 9:45 p.m, an individual reported hearing five gunshots near the intersection of Ninth and Kirwin. No damage was reported until 2 a.m. on Oct. 2, when the owner of Carol Lee Donuts, 104 S. Fifth, reported that several windows were shot out at the business when he arrived for work.

According to Capt. Forrester, authorities believe a 9mm was used to shoot out the windows.

The damage was estimated at $2,000.

Capt. Forrester said that police took a report this morning from the Salina Salvation Army of more broken windows but the report was not complete.