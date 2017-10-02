New communication system sends notifications of inmate release

The Saline County Jail has recently installed a new communication service that can alert victims and acquaintances when an individual is released from jail. The Victim Information Notification Everyday (VINE) service is already active in about half of the jails in Kansas.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said that people who are interested in knowing when a certain inmate is released can call (866) 574-8463 or go online to www.vinelink.com and follow the prompts to request the information.

Those who request the information will get text, email alerts or phone calls when the inmate is released.