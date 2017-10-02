Kansas man charged with fatal shooting of sleeping victim

RENO COUNTY — The suspect in the fatal September 22, shooting in Hutchison was back before a judge Monday for the reading of formal charges.

Prosecutors charged Quinton Moore, 43, with first-degree murder for the shooting of 42-year-old Clarence D. Allen. The state is calling the shooting intentional and premeditated.

Moore is accused of going to a residence at 1701 E. 30th in Hutchinson, shooting Allen multiple times with a handgun and leaving the scene.

A friend later found Allen was found in bed with multiple gunshot wounds to his head and face.

The charge is an off-grid felony with a sentencing of life with no chance of parole for 25-years if he’s convicted.

Moore remains jailed on half million-dollar bond. He has previous convictions for and criminal damage to property, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.