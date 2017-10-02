Kan. officer recovering after set on fire; woman died in the blaze

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. (AP) — A southeastern Kansas police officer is still hospitalized but is expected to recover after being set on fire when he responded to a reported assault.

Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves on Monday said Baxter Springs officer Jimmy Hamilton is at a Springfield hospital and was in good spirits when the two spoke Sunday.

A man threw fuel on Hamilton, another officer and a woman at her Baxter Springs home Saturday, setting all three on fire. The man allegedly had been assaulting 65-year-old Sharon Horn, who died Saturday. The man hasn’t been identified.

A third officer was injured after trying to put out the fires.

The sheriff said officers Justin Butler and Darryl Nadeau were treated and released from a hospital in Joplin, Missouri.