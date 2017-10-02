Defining the ‘Other’: A History of Racial Stereotypes

Some of our favorite aunts and uncles just might be stereotypes. Join Dr. Robert E. Weems Jr., as he explores the history of racial stereotypes, including Aunt Jemima, Uncle Ben and many others.

He’ll focus on the use of negative images of persons of African descent, including images in American advertising. Weems was the outside consultant for our newest exhibit from the Kauffman Museum, Sorting Out Race. Feel free to browse the exhibit before or after the presentation. Weems is also the Willard W. Garvey Distinguished Professor of Business History at Wichita State University, an author and sought after speaker.

This free presentation is offered at the Smoky Hill Museum on Thursday, October 5, from 5:30-6:30 pm.

The Smoky Hill Museum is a nationally accredited history museum, in the heart of downtown Salina, Kansas. This FREE museum is open Tuesday-Friday 12-6 and Saturday 10-5. Also, be sure to stop by the Museum Store for a wide variety of regional and Kansas products, local artwork and gifts for all ages.