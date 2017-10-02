Arrests made in string of burglaries in Dickinson County

A traffic stop in the city of Enterprise ended with an arrest after a Dickinson County Sheriff’s deputy recognized a stolen item from a burglary that occurred last week.

According to a media release, 18-year-old Robert L. Litzinger was arrested during the traffic stop on Sept. 26. Litzinger, of Enterprise, is believed to be involved in as many as six different burglaries throughout Dickinson County after interviews and searches conducted by deputies.

The investigation also led to the arrest of a second suspect, 20-year-old Alexander Madacs, of Abilene. Madacs is facing one count of felony theft, two counts of burglary, one count of criminal damage to property, two misdemeanor theft charges and one count of conspiracy.

Litzinger was booked into the Dickinson County Jail on three counts of aggravated burglary, three counts of burglary, one count of felony theft, two counts of burglary, one count of criminal damage to property, two counts of misdemeanor theft and one count of conspiracy.

“Dickinson County Sheriff Deputies are still investigating the string of burglaries and more arrests are possible.”