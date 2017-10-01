Kansas woman, 2 men dead in fatal shooting

DOUGLAS COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating fatal shooting and searching for suspects.

Just after 1:39 a.m., Lawrence Police were near the area of 11th and Massachusetts Street when they heard multiple gunshots, according to a media release.

At the scene, officers encounter a large crowd and several victims suffering from gunshot wounds. In total five victims have been identified from the shooting.

Three of the victims have sustained fatal injuries: Leah Elizabeth Brown, a 22-year-old female Shawnee, Kansas resident, Colwin Lynn Henderson, a 20-year-old male Topeka resident, and Tremel Dupree Dean, a 24-year-old male Topeka resident. Two victims are being treated at area hospitals for non-life threatening injuries.

Officers are seeking assistance in identifying the suspect(s) involved. Officers are requesting anyone who may have information on this incident to contact the Lawrence Police at (785) 832-7509 or Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County at (785)843-TIPS. Tips made to Crime Stoppers may remain anonymous