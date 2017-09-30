The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Sheriff investigates death of missing Kansas woman

by Leave a Comment

Nadezhda Pavlovna Gorchakova -photo Shawnee Co. Sheriff

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating the death of Kansas woman.

Just after 10:45a.m. Friday, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office located the body of 60-year-old Nadezhda Pavlovna Gorchakova, deceased, in the area of her residence near 69th and Stubbs Road, according to a media release.

There are no signs of foul play. Her family last had contact with her on Wednesday.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office at 785-251-2200 and ask to speak with Detective Kasl.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *