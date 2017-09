Authorities are looking for a gray 2004 Saturn Ion that was stolen from an East Salina residence.

The vehicle belongs to 26-year-old Carissa McConnell who told police that she parked the car on the 700 block of Fairdale at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 27. She discovered the car missing at 8:15 a.m. the next morning.

Capt. Paul Forrester said that the victim was still in possession of the keys.