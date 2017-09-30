Brad Godfrey receives the BANK VI Hero Award

Brad Godfrey hasn’t always called Salina home, but he represented it Tuesday night in the season premiere of “Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Challenge.” He said he used fitness as a way to overcome addiction and loss. Brad Godfrey is the BANK VI Hero of the Week.

Before moving to Salina, Godfrey said he moved around frequently. He lived in several foster homes and was raised mostly by his grandparents. Godfrey said he also struggled with alcohol addiction while in college, but the gym was always a staple in his life.

“Even if that was the only time I was sober that day, the gym was there.” Getting sober meant being able to spend more time in the gym.

Godfrey moved to Salina in January from Minnesota. “I said I would never move to Kansas but I believe God brought me to Salina,” Godfrey said. “He really tested me for several years but I really do feel blessed.”

While lying on the couch one day, he began thumbing through Facebook. That is when he stumbled across the application for “Broken Skull.” Godfrey said he had talked about the show with a friend but had never given it much thought.

He filled out the application sitting on his couch. Godfrey said they contacted him back and he began the long application process that included interviews and video submissions.

It took about three months but Godfrey said he received the message he had been waiting for; he was selected to compete. “It was such a long process when I found out it didn’t really hit me. It really kicked in when I got out to California.”

Godfrey was featured on the season premiere that aired last Tuesday on CMT. Even though he was eliminated in the first round, he said that they had the most intense competition of the day. He and his competitor were also the first ones to compete on opening day so they were a little unsure how it was going to playout.

“It was a bit humbling because these are some of the best athletes in the United States,” Godfrey said. “Just to be considered in that category was an honor.”

Being selected for the competition was just another rung in what Godfrey described as a good year. He has also recently launched a fitness apparel line. In the future, Godfrey said he would like to work towards becoming a motivational speaker, telling his story to help those who have been through similar situations.

Godfrey also competes in men’s physique competitions.