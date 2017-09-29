Sheriff arrests suspected intruder seen in Kan. woman’s garage

PHILLIPS COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on criminal trespass charges.

At approximately 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, the Phillips County Sheriff’s Office was called to a residence on the west edge of Phillipsburg which reported an intruder in the home, according to a media release.

Deputies arrived and the resident advised that she had returned home for the day and discovered a white male subject in her garage. Witnesses were able to provide an excellent description of the subject and his vehicle.

The subject was located in Kensington and taken into custody without incident. Criminal trespass charges are pending and the subject remains in custody.

Sheriff Radabaugh would like to remind everyone to secure their property. “It’s easy to become complacent in a small community, but you never know who’ll be passing through,” said Radabaugh.