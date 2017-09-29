Salina-Saline County Crimestoppers September 29th

On August 9, 2017 a 2013 Keystone Sprinter travel trailer with 2 slide outs and brown lettering was stolen from the 1200 block of E. Lapsley Rd. The trailer was towed from the area by silver 2014 Ford F-150 that had been reported stolen from Wichita, Kansas. Stewart Gordon is a person of interest in this case. The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in looking for the stolen camper or pickup and if anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Stewart Gordon.

Stewart Gordon is a white male 5’11’’ about 200 pounds and 54 years of age. Stewart may be visiting the area and/or an area camping location.

If you have any information about the Stewart Gordon or the stolen items, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.